Jones Douglas "JD" Stroud, 86, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born August 11, 1934 in Union County to Lacy Douglas and Mattie Hale Stroud. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with his coon dogs. He formerly worked for Stratford and retired from maintenance for the New Albany School System. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sue Burke Stroud; three daughters, Jo Ann Wilhite, Janie Holland (Ray) and Judy Mills (Keven); one son, Steve Stroud (Kaye); thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In honor of Mr. Stroud's service to our country, United Funeral Service will fly the United Air Force Flag. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
