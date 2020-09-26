WREN, MISSISSIPPI -- Robert Stroup, 77, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Inc..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.