Billy Darrell Stroupe, 74, well known resident of Prentiss and formerly Tippah counties, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Tippah County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Ripley Funeral Home with family friend, Dr. Patrick Chapman, officiating. Personal remarks will be given by his son, Clint Stroupe. Burial will be at Chapman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and until service time on Wednesday at Ripley Funeral Home. Born April 4, 1947 in Booneville, he was the youngest of nine children of the late Lawrence E. and Nora Mae Stroupe. Mr. Stroupe began his education and was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Pursuing his eventual career in the public schools, he received his bachelor's degree from Delta State University, master's degree from the University of Mississippi, and education specialist degree from Mississippi College. He is survived by one daughter: Lady Jayne Price (Hap) of Southaven, sons: Clint Stroupe (Dawn) of Dumas and Preston Stroupe of Booneville, and step-daughter: Jonie Woodruff (Brandon) of Saltillo; one sister: Jeaniece Thomas of Ripley; four granddaughters: Viktoria Davenport of Houston, TX, Nora Beth and Georgia Claire Stroupe of Dumas, and Kyler Alise Woodruff of Saltillo; two grandsons, Ethan Davenport of Southaven and Madison Clint Stroupe, Jr. of Dumas; a sister-in-law, Juan Stroupe of Ripley; and his estranged wife, Pam Stroupe of Booneville. Mr. Stroupe worked in the schools of Tippah and Prentiss counties for close to thirty years. He began his teaching career at Pine Grove Elementary School. He then accepted his first administrative position as the principal of Jumpertown School. He subsequently served as superintendent of the North Tippah School District, principal at Hills Chapel School, and interim superintendent of the Prentiss County School District. He took pride in practicing fairness and professionalism in his career as an educator. Working to increase the quality of education for young people was his passion. Mr. Stroupe will be remembered as a firm, but fair person who believed in hard work and dealing honestly with others. Despite coming across as serious, he enjoyed kidding around and having fun with family and friends. He was a cattle farmer and enjoyed the care and cultivation of plants and livestock. The thing he took the most pleasure from was gathering with family members and being around those he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Junior (Charlene), Roy Fay (Elizabeth), Gene, Guy, and Reaford (Nylene); and two sisters: Geraldine Benefield (Ray) and Jeanette Bullock. Serving as active pallbearers will be Keith Bullock, Larry English, Eddie Stroupe, Ricky Stroupe, and Gene Yancey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Kuykendall, Cullen Loveless, James Newby and his nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Chapman Cemetery fund in his memory.
