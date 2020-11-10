Cynthia Ann Stroupe, 62, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her home in Myrtle. Walk Thru Viewing . Services will be on Friday November 13, 2020 4:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

