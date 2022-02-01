Lindell Reese Strunk, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his home in Sherman. Lindell was born July 8, 1954 in Carbondale, Illinois to George and Vivian Coleman Strunk. He was retired from Toyota and was a member a Blue Springs Baptist Church. Lindell enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling, often taking cross country trips with his wife, Shelia on their bike. He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Shelia Speck Strunk; two sons, Josh Strunk and wife, Tina, of Sherman, and Jonathan Strunk of Greenville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Liliana and Jackson; two brothers, George Strunk and his wife, Diane, of Johnson City, Illinois and David Strunk and his wife, Juldy, of Pickneyville, Illinois. Lindell was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Edwards. A memorial service honoring Lindell's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
