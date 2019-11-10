Harold Frank Stubblefield, 92, passed away November 10, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. He worked for years at Sunshine Mills until his retirement. He was a great fisherman and hunter. He had a gift at repairing things that was broken. Services will be at 2:00pm Monday, November 11, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Rich Dilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Ecru Cemtery. Survivors: wife-Helen; sister-Joyce Shelton; sister-in-law-Joyce Stubblefield; a special caretaker and nephew-Brad Stubblefield; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: parents-Hess and Lillian Stubblefield; sister-Cassie White and three brothers-Paul, J.W. and Gerald Stubblefield. Visitation: 12:00pm until service time Monday, November 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801.
