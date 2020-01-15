James Jason Stubblefield, 42, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a sudden illness. Services remembering the life of Jason will be at 3 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. A private family burial will be in the New Hope Cemetery near Blue Mountain. Jason was born December 12, 1977 in Chicago, IL., the son of Mary Thurmond Mask of Blue Mountain and Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc. He received his education in the Blue Mountain Public School System, served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and was a recent employee of Mississippi Paving Corporation. A Christian, Jason will be remembered as a "jack of all trades" who could do anything he set his mind to. An avid outdoorsman, his pleasures included fishing, hunting and camping. He read his Bible daily, loved his family, his friends and was always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19 from12 noon to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will also be shared by two sons, Hunter and Daniel Stubblefield of Fulton, a sister, Cindy Rutherford (Cody) of Ripley, three brothers, Ricky Price (Jackie) and Earl Stubblefield both of Pontotoc and Dyrl Stubblefield of Carrollton, GA, a maternal grandfather J.W. Thurmond, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by a two maternal grandmothers, Mary Lou Smith Thurmond, a maternal great grandmother who he had a special love , Johnnie Thurmond and his biological parents, James Tubbs and Kathy Mulligan. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of Jason's Pontotoc Park family for their love and friendship . The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Stubblefield and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Jason's family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 15, 2020 @ 7:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.