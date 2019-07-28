Paul Stubblefield was called to be with the Lord, July 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House of Tupelo. He graduated Thaxton High School and attended college at ICC for two years. He was a supervisor at Belden Wire and also worked at Sunshine Mills. His work ethic and faith gained the respect of many. He was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church. His children and grandchildren were taught to have their faith in Jesus Christ, to love their family, and to maintain integrity and honesty. He loved outdoor sports and vacationing with his family in the Smoky Mountains. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bramlitt Stubblefield; his daughter, Denise Tutor(Joey); his son, Brad Stubblefield(Tammie); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Stubblefield Shelton and one brother, Frank Stubblefield(Helen), all of Pontotoc. Services will be held, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Craig, Lance, Ethan, and Seth Stubblefield, Kyle Ragon and Mason Luther. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 5-8PM and Tuesday, July 30, 1PM until service time.
