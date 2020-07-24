TUPELO -- Rita Stubbs McIntosh, 52, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside . Services will be on Sunday July 26, 2020 2:00 p.m. at CGM&S Cemetery / MT Nebo 633 Cemetery Road Baldwyn Serenity Simmons Funeral in charge of Services. Walk thru. Visitation will be on Sunday July 26, 2020 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany .

