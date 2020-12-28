Tommy Lee Stubbs, 73, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn for immediately family only.. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at ww.agnewandsons.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.