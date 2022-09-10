Dr. Martha Stuckey Chambless, 81, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service in the Atrium at First Baptist Church from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Dr. Chambless was born May 21, 1941, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the daughter of Thelma Lee and Hermon Joseph Stuckey. She graduated from Monticello High School where she was a cheerleader, a member of numerous organizations, and valedictorian of her graduating class. She received a B.S.E. in Elementary Education from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. She served as a cheerleader, president of her sorority and various offices in a number of organizations there. She received a Master of Education and Doctor of Education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After teaching elementary grades in Crossett and Fayetteville, Arkansas, she served as a professor and coordinator of the Elementary Education Program at the University of Mississippi. During her 34 years at Ole Miss and one year at Arkansas State University, she published numerous journal articles on reading education and several chapters in reading education textbooks. She was on the Editorial Advisory Board for the Reading Research and Instruction Journal. She directed a number of research projects such as the Mississippi Writing to Read Project sponsored by IBM and the DeSoto Literacy Counselor Volunteer Program. She also organized and directed numerous workshops for teachers and student teachers such as the MENTOR Institute, the Barksdale Reading Institute, and workshops for Professional Development sites, the School of Education Mississippi Teacher Corps, and the North Mississippi Education Consortium. She was also Vice President of Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society. In addition, she was a popular presenter at state and national conferences on reading education. Her service to Ole Miss included chairing numerous committees at the department and school level. She also served as chair of the University Assessment Committee and on Dr. Khayat's Inauguration Steering Committee. She was awarded the UAM Alumni Association Achievement and Merit Award. She also received the School of Education Outstanding Teacher Award and the Faculty and Staff Service Award from Ole Miss. In the Oxford community, she was a member and president of the American Association of University Women, member and president of University Dames, member of the Oxford Garden Club, and member of the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford. She served on the Board of Directors and the Curriculum Committee of Oxford University School and established a number of educational programs for the school. She assumed numerous roles in the First Baptist Church of Oxford, including director of the Preschool Division, chairperson of the Weekday Education Board, Sunday School teacher for children and adult departments, member of the choir, and member of a number of standing committees such as the Personnel Committee, several Search Committees, and the Weekday Education Committee. She also served as the Preschool Sunday School Director, Stewardship Campaign Director, and Interim Director of Weekday Education Program. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma Lee and Herman Joseph Stuckey. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Jim R. Chambless of Oxford, her daughter, Dr. Heather Herrington and son-in-law, Dr. Ramsey Herrington of Charlotte, VT, a sister, Mrs. Jodie Watkins (Jerry) of Crossett, AR, a cousin, Fredye Alford, three granddaughters, Dahlia, Zinnia, and Iris, and one grandson, Winter. Memorial contributions in Dr. Chambless' memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buren Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
