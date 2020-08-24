Max Gilbert Studdard, 85, lifelong resident of Tippah County, passed away Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Visitation for Mr. Studdard will be from 5 PM to 6 PM Tuesday, August 25 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 6:30 PM in Mt. Olive Cemetery with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Mr. Studdard was born June 16, 1935 in Tippah County, the son of the late Walter T. and Retha Mae Lancaster Studdard. He received his education in the Pine Grove Public School System and was a self employed mechanic throughout his life. A Christian, Mr. Studdard was an avid conversationalist who enjoyed his family, humor and storytelling. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors that included hunting, fishing and animals. Singing, reading, watching westerns and trading for a "good deal" were favorite pastimes. Surviviors include his wife Ann Dunnam Studdard of Ripley, one daughter Regina Ann Jarvis (Michael) of Blue Springs, one son, Max Gregory Studdard (Paula) of Dumas, four grandchildren, Wesley Whirley, Kaila Doyle (Daniel), Adam Hughes, Max Garrett Studdard , a great granddaughter, Fynnlee Kate Doyle and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Walter T. Studdard, Jr. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the studdard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
