Deborah Stults, 56, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wed, January 26, 2022 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery at Mooreville. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Stults and Hamm families. Please refer to our website associatedfuneral.com for additional information. .

