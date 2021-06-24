Roy "Little Buddy" Stults, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11am at Associated's Tupelo Memory Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 5pm to 8pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME-TUPELO Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Stults family. Condolences and memories may be shared at associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the tribute link.. Burial will follow at Andrews Chapel Cemetery, Hwy 341, Mooreville, MS..

