Clark Collier Sturdivant died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Clark, age 61, was born on January 4, 1958, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Lewis "Bud" and Tanya Bowles Sturdivant. He graduated Cum Laude from the University of Mississippi, with a degree in Business Administration, and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He enjoyed a very respected and successful career as Vice President of Sales for National Tobacco Company, having recently been honored with a Career Achievement Award by the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors. Clark was a life-long supporter of Ole Miss Academics, a member of the Ole Miss Alumni Association and he continued to support and mentor his Fraternity. He was a devoted member of Ripley First United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for many years. He philanthropically supported numerous charities and was especially committed to his four-legged children and any efforts to protect animals. Clark loved music and was a student of music theory and history. He was in a band at Ole Miss that provided entertainment across Fraternity Row and the City of Oxford. He took every opportunity to play music with all his Mississippi and Alabama friends whenever they could get together. He was an avid collector of classic and eclectic guitars. When he knew his death was imminent, Clark gave away many of those treasures to special friends who shared his love of music. Clark is survived by his wife of 30 years, and college sweetheart, Kathy Hardin Sturdivant; a devoted sister, Carla S. Clements of Atlanta, Georgia; and his favorite brother -in-law Rob Hardin (Raquel) of Ripley, Mississippi. He was a role model and mentor to his three nephews and one niece, Colton L. Clements of Roswell, Georgia, Hunter Hardin of Ripley, Mississippi Joshua Hardin of New Albany, Mississippi and Anna Grace Hardin of Ripley, Mississippi, all of whom he loved and adored. Clark will be remembered in a beautiful service at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, officiated by the Reverend Jason Franklin at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 19. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 8:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Clark's family requests donations to be made to the Ripley First United Methodist Church, 302 South Main Street, Ripley, MS 38663. Expressions of sympathy, for the Sturdivant family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.