John Wayne Stutts

John Wayne Stutts, age 84, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Veterans' Home in Oxford, MS. He was born June 2, 1935 to W.H. "Boss" and Pie Stutts in Booneville, MS. He spent most of his life in Corinth, where he worked as a car and insurance salesman and buildings manager. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Blake Nicholas officiating and Mr. Eugene Gifford delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean 'Parvin' Stutts; his parents; brothers, Quay and Freeman Stutts; sisters, Lucy 'Ford' Smith and Lucille Linder. He is survived by his nieces, Jo Ann 'Ford' Hopper Palmer (David) of Corinth, Sue Potts, Reba Hughes, and Cathy Owens (Butch); nephew, Randy Stutts (Vicki) all of Booneville. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Eugene Gifford and his family of Booneville.

