John Wayne Stutts, age 84, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Veterans' Home in Oxford, MS. He was born June 2, 1935 to W.H. "Boss" and Pie Stutts in Booneville, MS. He spent most of his life in Corinth, where he worked as a car and insurance salesman and buildings manager. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Blake Nicholas officiating and Mr. Eugene Gifford delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean 'Parvin' Stutts; his parents; brothers, Quay and Freeman Stutts; sisters, Lucy 'Ford' Smith and Lucille Linder. He is survived by his nieces, Jo Ann 'Ford' Hopper Palmer (David) of Corinth, Sue Potts, Reba Hughes, and Cathy Owens (Butch); nephew, Randy Stutts (Vicki) all of Booneville. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Eugene Gifford and his family of Booneville.
Breaking
-
77°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2019 @ 6:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.