Ida Raye Suddieth, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born November 6, 1949, to Basil and Mae Evelyn Sheffield. She worked as a poly foam manufacturer for Olympic products and was a Baptist in belief. She enjoyed her chickens, ducks, and dogs; working on puzzles; and taking care of her family. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. Rodney Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Jimmy Suddieth; one son, Jerry Lee Wigginton of Fulton; one stepson, Jimmy Lynn Suddieth of Guntown; one stepdaughter, April Barnett of Booneville; three brothers, James Melvin Sheffield (Sheila) of Springfield, MO, Ricky Sheffield of Fulton, and Phillip Sheffield (Felicia) of Guntown; six sisters, Hazel Hale (J.D.), Rebecca Senter (Max), Jackie Fuhr (Dave), Vickie Shelton, and her twin Faye Franks, all of Fulton, and Barbara Lindsey of Baldwyn; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant brother; one niece, Christi Sheffield Orrick; and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Mike Franks and Truman Lindsey. Pallbearers will be P.J. Sheffield, Al Sheffield, Will Parker, Mikeal Franks, Derreck Franks, Matt Beasley, and Jake Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Skilon, Josh, Zack, Chase, and Noah. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, and from noon until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with Raye's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
