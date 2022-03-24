Daniel Webster Sudduth 89 died after an extended illness Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain North Carolina. Dan was born in Tupelo, Mississippi February 12, 1933, to Michael Carlton Sudduth and Flora Bell Weatherly Sudduth. He was a partner with his family at Sudduth Transfer Moving and Storage business. He was a member of Groce United Methodist Church in Asheville, North Carolina. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1953 to 1956 achieving the rank of Sargent. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at W.E. Pegues 535 West Jefferson Street Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Troy McConnell officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Auburn Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Dan leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Mary Sue Sudduth; daughter, Charlotte Savoy (Tom) of Asheville, North Carolina; grandsons, Landon Savoy (Stephanie) of Asheville, North Carolina, Blake Savoy (Marina) of Austin, Texas, and Colin Savoy (Graham Devitt) of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Raleigh and Leo. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Sudduth, Lamar Sudduth, and Carlton Sudduth; sisters, Martha Gandy and Mary Louise Fowler. Pallbearers will be Tom Savoy, Landon Savoy, Blake Savoy, Colin Savoy, Phil Sudduth, and Scotty Christian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dan Sudduth to Auburn Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1138 Road 931 Tupelo, Mississippi 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
