Mrs. Effie Berlean Sullins, age 89, received the promise of her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020 from Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home after a long fruitful life. She was born January 22, 1932 in Amory, Mississippi, to Earl Westmoreland and Carrie Bishop Westmoreland. She worked many years as a nurse employed by Dr. Shoemaker in Okolona and later for Dr. Smith before retiring. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed working and gardening. A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jody Brock officiating. A graveside service will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery of Okolona. Visitation will be today from 5 PM - 7 PM at the Okolona Chapel and again Wednesday from 10 AM to service time. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her three sons, Randy Parker and Dwight Parker and his wife, Peggi, all of Okolona, , Ronnie Parker and his wife, Joyce of New Albany; one brother, Raymond Westmoreland and his wife, Lanell of Aberdeen; 4 grandchildren, Chris Parker, Jamison Parker, Michael Parker, and Penny Jarvis; 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold Sullins; son, James Donnie Parker; two sisters, Lanell Beasley and Lola Ann Medley. Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Jamison Parker, Michael Parker, Jamie Eubanks, David Mize, and Donald Davis; Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Cullpepper and Jimmy Bailey.
