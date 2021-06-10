Christine Sullivan, 95, passed away Wednesday, June 09, 2021, at her home in Tupelo . Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at People's Community M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook @www.agnewandsons.com .

