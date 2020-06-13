Dawn Elizabeth Perkins Sullivan, of Pontotoc, gained her wings on June 12, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1969, in the small town of Houston, MS. She was preceded in death by her second daughter, Ashley Vicknair, her mother, Rosemary Perkins and her father, Thomas Perkins. She is survived by her husband James Sullivan of Algoma, MS, 3 daughters, Michelle Vicknair (Josh) of Algoma, MS, Lisa Vicknair of Algoma, MS, and Heather Vicknair of Algoma, MS; 2 stepsons, Jesse Sullivan of New Albany, MS and James Sullivan of New Albany, MS; a step-daughter, Pam Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc and 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Carol Bailey from Pontotoc, MS and Glenda Stegall from Pontotoc, MS; and two brothers, Allen Cangelosi of Pontotoc, MS and Christopher Perkins of New Orleans, LA. The family will have a graveside service at 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Robert Faulk. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home from 5 to 8 PM. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
