Donna Sullivan, 63, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and owned the A1 Cab Co. in Tupelo. She loved to travel and was a member of First General Baptist Church in Milan, TN. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Donnie White officiating. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frankie Sullivan of Saltillo; daughter, Angela Gillentine (Rodney) of Saltillo; son, Christopher Sanders (Faye) of Utah; (11) grandchildren, Lacey Hindo, John Hindo, Derrick Hindo, Christopher Hindo, Angela Sanders, Jennifer Adair, T.J. Sanders, Lillian Sanders, Gabriel Sanders, Michael Sanders and Kate Sanders. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, T. J. Miller and Lacy Garner Miller. Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @wwwatersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.