Elbert Junior Sullivan, 83, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery.

