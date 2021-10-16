Jean Sullivan Unity- Jean Enis Sullivan, age 87 died Friday October 15, 2021 at the Sanctuary House in Tupelo. She loved and was loved by all. She found her greatest joy in the Lord and spending time with her family. She cared for others and enjoyed spending her free time farming, gardening, and cooking. She was retired from NMMC where she worked in admissions. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Saltillo. Services will be Sunday at 3 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Dr. Ken Anderson and Bro. Danny Boudreaux officiating. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery. Survivors include 2 daughters; Sharon Sullivan Whitfield & Donald of Saltillo and Elaine Patterson & Wayne of Saltillo, Sisters; Nella Ruth Timmons of Saltillo and Linda Ann Michael of Saltillo, Brother; James Enis of Saltillo, special sister-in-law; Lena Scott, 5 grandchildren; Susan Tucker & Marc of Saltillo, Patty Baughman & Bret of Saltillo, Daniel Sullivan of Saltillo, Joseph Sullivan & Kayla of Bakersfield, CA and Samuel Sullivan & Stacy of Bremerton, WA, 8 great grandchildren Claire Tucker, Braden Tucker, Alyssa Baughman, Lily Baughman, Abigail Baughman, Brendan Sullivan, Izzy Sullivan and Lucy Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents Dalton & Lillie Pearl Copeland Enis, her husband Pryde R. "Chuck" Sullivan, her son Steve Sullivan and a brother W.M. Enis. Pallbearers will be Marc Tucker, Dan Sullivan, Bret Baughman. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Whitfield and Wayne Patterson. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 until 3:00 at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
