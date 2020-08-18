Jessie Mae White Sullivan "MaeMae", age 80, celebrated her home going on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her grandson's home. She was born December 30, 1939 in Saltillo, MS to B. L. "Tom" and Elsie Crafton White. She was very active in Home Interiors and in her retirement she enjoyed weekly bible studies, monthly Joy club and spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of Saltillo First Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be held at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Dillard (Mike) of Mantachie; son, James Sullivan of Saltillo; daughter, Valarie Sullivan of Saltillo; brothers, Tommy White (Becky) and Dean White; sister-in-law, Jeanie White; grandchildren, Will Sullivan (Mitzi), Jessica Miller (Steven), Jordan Dillard (Lacy), Jenna Owens (Rocky), Colby McGee and Jesse Crump; special son-in-law, Jimmy McGee; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Wimp" Sullivan; her mother and father; brother, Stanley White and a grandson, Josh Sullivan. Her grandsons will serve as her pallbearers. Visitation was held at Waters Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
