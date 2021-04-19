Jessie Dean Holland Holloway Sullivan Robbins, at 83 years old, entered her eternal home Friday, April 16, 2021 at Landmark of Desoto in Horn Lake. The daughter of James Manuel Holland and Eva Allred Holland, Jessie was born on June 27, 1937. Jessie was a Lambert High School Graduate. She spent the majority of her career as an assistant anesthesiologist at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. After her retirement, she was a greeter at Wal-Mart for a number of years, which suited her kind and charismatic personality. Jessie could always be found smiling and laughing. She was a sweet and loving lady who never had a disingenuous word to say about anyone. Jessie had a work ethic that could not be rivaled, she was a talented vegetable gardener, and she adored all animals especially cats and dogs. She was a long time member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church until moving her membership to Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Those she leaves behind who will miss her dearly are her sons, Lewis Holloway and his wife, Bridget of Pope, and Barry Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Pressgrove and her husband, Bill, Candy Sullivan, Gene Sullivan, Jennifer Sullivan; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Ware, Lee Scruggs, and Avery Scruggs; sister, Yovonne McCain; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clyde Sullivan, Marvin Robbins, and Jerry Holloway; sister, Pauline Bailey; and brothers, George Holland, Billy Holland, Bear Holland, and O.C. Holland. Visitation will be 2 until service time Monday, April 19, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow at Plantersville Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
