Jewel Nicholson Sullivan, a dear, sweet soul, entered eternity on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020. She was 84. Jewel suffered a stroke 3 years ago and valiantly fought till she was called to be with her Savior. She had lived the last 2 1/2 years at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Center in Okolona. Jewel was born in Nettleton on August 22, 1936 to the late Clay Nicholson and Pauline Scruggs Nicholson. Jewel graduated from Nettleton High School in 1954. She married her sweetheart, Dan Sullivan on Feb. 26, 1955. Jewel was not afraid of work. She worked over 30 years at Futorian retiring as an Inspector. Jewel opened Little Rascal's Day Care in Okolona and became MeMe to most of Okolona's children and their parents. She loved the outdoors, gardening and raising her own food, flowers and was a perfectionist in all her work and play habits. An excellent seamstress and cook, she was noted far and wide for her caramel cakes. There were few more rabid Mississippi State fans than Jewel (Go Dawgs). She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 pm Friday (today) from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow in the Sullivan family plot at Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time today at the funeral home. Jewel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dan Sullivan of Okolona; her children, Cindi Fyrfogle and Honey Rogers (Wade); one sister Kathy Hicks; her granddaughters, Sadie Melton (Kit), Nikki Farris, Sloan Simmons; her grandsons, Shaw Sullivan, John Daniel Rodgers, Trey Fryfogle (Brittany), Matt Fryfogle (Brittany), Cory Fryfogle and Aaron Nichols (Tara); great-grandchildren, Bryson Farris, Chloe Farris, Ryleigh and Loni Mae Simmons, Adelaide Melton and baby Waverly Jewel due November 7. Also left to preserve her memory are the three sons she had the pleasure to choose, Justin Inskeep, Greg Lambert, and Keith "Shorty" Sanderson. Last but not least, her beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs! She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sons, Daniel Ray Sullivan, Jr., and William Scott Sullivan, and one grandson, Bo Fryfogle. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Shearer-Richardson Nursing Center for their love and care of Miss Jewel. Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel Cemetery, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
