Larry Sullivan, 72, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence in the Athens Community. Services will be on Thursday, December 3 at 2 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2 from 5-7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.

