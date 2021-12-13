Linda B. Sullivan, 74, after a few weeks struggle from complications of pneumonia, departed this life and entered into the joys of eternity on Monday morning, December 13, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center. Linda was born in Chickasaw County on September 2, 1947 to the late Rubert Buchanan and Molly McCamey Buchanan. She graduated from Okolona High School in 1965 and received her BS Degree in Personnel Management from her beloved Mississippi State University. She and Preston E. Sullivan were wedded at First United Methodist Church in Okolona on July 20, 1968. To this union was born two sons, Heath and Justin. Linda had a great passion for the least, last and most vulnerable among us and spent over 30 years as a social worker with the Miss. Department of Human Services, retiring from the Child Protective Custody Division. Linda led a wonderful life that was committed totally to her God, her family, her Church and her community. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. Gran loved her grandchildren, doted over all of them and enjoyed attending their events. Linda loved traveling and trips with her group of lady friends all over the US and other countries. An avid reader, she enjoyed good literature. Linda was a staunch Mississippi State Bulldog and loved watching football in general. She leaves a grateful family and large circle of friends who will sorely miss her. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Okolona with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial will follow in Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wed. only at First Baptist Church, 432 West Main, Okolona, Ms. 38860. Linda is survived by her husband, Preston, longtime member of the Miss. House of Representatives representing Chickasaw County; her sons, Heath Sullivan of Saltillo and Justin Sullivan and wife, Emily of Okolona; 5 grandchildren, Ty, Sarah Ashley and Audrey Sullivan and their mother, Melissa Sullivan and Lake and Reed Sullivan; two sisters, Paula Clark (Eddie) of Forrest, Ms and Kym Fredricksen (Terry) of Huntsville, Al.; a brother in law, Mike Sullivan and his wife, Nancy and Kim and Terry Fredrickson of Huntsville, Ala. and their families; many cousins and a host of friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her parents, her in laws, Buddy and Audrey Sullivan Pallbearers will be Lake Sullivan, Ty Sullivan, Josh Sullivan, Edwin Clark, Lance Clark, Marvin Williams and Ken Eubank. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, Tn. 38105. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.