Pastor Clarence Leonard "Len" Sullivan, III, met his Lord and Savior Monday, June 6, 2022 from North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. He was born to this life on October 13, 1957 to the union of Clarence Leonard Sullivan, Jr. and Peggy Cooley Sullivan. Len was a 1975 graduate of Tupelo High School and continued his education at Blue Mountain College earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. He earned a Master of Divinity Degree at Golden Gate Theological Seminary and his Doctorate of Ministry Degree at Mid America Baptist Theological Seminary. Len married his life- long soul mate, Phyllis Jewell on October 1, 1977, who served along- side Pastor Len in the ministry for many years spreading the gospel from Mississippi to California, to Canada and back to Mississippi. He was the resident pastor at Pontotoc Extended Care for the past seven years. He was a humble man, beloved husband, father, and grandfather who loved Jesus, his family and all people. Len was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. A celebration of Pastor Len's life and home-going will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Ronny Hatfield and Pastor David Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to service time Thursday only. Burial will be private. Survivors include his wife of forty-four years, Phyllis Sullivan of Belden; step-mother, Mary Sullivan of Tupelo; two sons, Joshua Sullivan (Tracy) of Tupelo, and Micaiah Sullivan (Melissa) of Brighton, TN; one daughter, RachelAnn Burkett (Ben) of Montgomery, AL; one brother, Dennie Sullivan (Kathleen) of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Madison Sullivan and Waylon Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Memorials in memory of Pastor Len Sullivan may be sent to Pontotoc Extended Care, 176 S. Main Street, Pontotoc, MS, or to your local church. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, 2022, or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.