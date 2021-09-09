Sammy Wayne Sullivan passed from this earth on September 9, 2021. He was born and raised in Nettleton on October 30, 1944 to the late McCowin and Ola Mae Sullivan. He married Betty Spradling Sullivan on November 6, 1965 and moved to the Carolina Community where they raised their family. Sammy served in the Mississippi National Guard 155th Armored Brigade as an MP. He worked for Pennsylvania Tire and Rubber Company many years before he opened his own business, Sullivan Electric Motor and Machine Shop in Nettleton, working there until his health failed. He was always a big talker and in later years enjoyed talking to his friends on the CB radio as "Perry Mason." Sammy joined the Nettleton Pentecostal Church as a young boy and was very proud to have received a 13 year pin for Sunday School perfect attendance. He leaves behind his wife and 3 children: Michael Sullivan (Connie Hutchins), Amy Waldrop (Joe) and Jennifer Gray (Chris Franks), all of the Carolina Community; grandson, Grant Adams, Starkville; brother; Carlos Sullivan (Ruby), Nettleton; sister, Doris Thompson (L.C.), Nettleton; brother in law, Willie Finney, Nettleton and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Finney and Mavoline Holley; nephew, Ronnie Garner. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wiygul Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Mills, Thomas Christian, Joe Waldrop, Chris Franks, Ricky Garner and Gary Finney. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Saturday. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
