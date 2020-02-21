On February 17, 2020, Shirley Sullivan at the age of 84, left all her troubles of this world behind and walked through the gates of Glory. She died at home, which was exactly where she wished to be. Shirley spent most of her life in Shannon and Old Union, but lived on Birmingham Ridge in Saltillo for the past 15 years. Most of her old friends will remember the days of her cooking in the deli for Mr. Nash at Quality Discount in Shannon. Later on, she opened C&S Childcare where she loved and spoiled many little ones. Shirley enjoyed collecting angels and had an abundance of them. On warm days, you could usually find her outside riding her electric wheelchair or stuck in the mud because she just couldn't stand to stay inside. She enjoyed gardening and had a specific way she expected it to be taken care of by her family. In her later days, she became very efficient at texting and scrolling through Facebook to catch up with everyone. Shirley was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church until her health no longer allowed her to attend services. She continued to support her church home with her tithes and offerings while she was at home. She was also a faithful contributor to various charities. Shirley loved her family fiercely and they loved her as well. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Anglin (Paul) of Saltillo; two sons, Gary Sullivan (Barbara) of Fulton and James Robert Sullivan of Saltillo; grandchildren, Tisha McNatt (Steve), Paula Carpenter (Brian), Tina Sullivan, Angela Kidd (Levi), Micheal Sullivan (Heather), Savannah Sullivan and Cameron Sullivan; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; best friend, Wilma Cordell; and special caregiver, Casey Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Mildred Reese; and brother, James Reese. Services honoring her life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Brother Todd Bowen officiating with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 103 Road 1966, Tupelo, MS 38804. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Encompass Hospice for the care of comfort they provided for Mrs. Sullivan and her family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
