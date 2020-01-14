Floyd Sullivan Sr. was born April 23, 1957 in Lee county unto Christine Young Sullivan and the late Roger Sullivan. He departed this life January 6, 2020 in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Tupelo High School. He was preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Vincent and Dennis Sullivan. His survivors include his mother, Christine Sullivan of Tupelo, MS two step-daughters, Tatyanna Washington and Kiera Jones both of Tupelo, MS; three sons, Floyd Sullivan Jr. and Khalif Brown both of Woodland Hill, CA and Aaquil Brown of Marrietta, GA; two sisters, Janet Holland of Tupelo, MS and Sarah Willis of Baldwyn, MS; two brothers Charles Young of Des Monies, Iowa, John Lee Sullivan of Albuquerque, New Mexico; special friend Lisa Jones of Tupelo, MS: one grandson, Jedi Eli Aaquil Brown; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, January, 16, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at Hope Church in Tupelo, MS with burial in the Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00-6:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service on Thursday. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 14, 2020 @ 7:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.