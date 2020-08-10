MEMPHIS, TN -- Thomas Sullivan, 38, passed away Thursday, August 06, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Barton Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

