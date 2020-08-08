Eulon A. Summerford, 90, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born of September 21, 1929, in the James Creek Community, Itawamba County, he was a son of the late Earnie Clevus and Reba Irene Harris Summerford. Eulon grew up in the James Creek Community and attended Turon School. He finally got up the nerve to ask his sweetheart's father for her hand in marriage and on February 27, 1955 he married his best friend, Alma Faye Knight. Together they began working at Amory Garment Industry and Eulon worked his way up to be a Supervisor. Almost every day, they commuted to work together for over 40 years. Eulon was a good man, people enjoyed being around him, and he was a great provider for his family. Eulon and Alma Faye lived a long happy life together and were blessed by God with two sons. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. A very faithful church member, Eulon loved his church family, always joking around and greeting everyone with a smile. He loved the Lord and was a long time member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Turon. With a large amount friends, Eulon never went anywhere that he didn't know anyone. He lived out his faith while being a kind loving husband, father, and friend. A proud Smithville resident, he helped build the football field for the school. He loved watching Smithville sports and supporting the kids in the community. He worked hard at anything he did and he loved being outdoors. The family enjoyed traveling to the Mountains where the air was fresh and the outdoors could be thoroughly enjoyed. While outside, he liked to go fishing and work in garden. Later in life, he carried a big stick as there was no stopping Eulon. He liked to listen to the Gaithers and different Gospel Quartets. A man with a big personality and great heart, Eulon will be missed dearly by the community and his family. The memories made over the years will be cherished forever. Eulon is survived by his wife, Alma Faye Summerford, Smithville; sons, Marlon Summerford (Myrna) and Keith Summerford (Debbie); grandchildren, Drew Summerford (Dakota), Jayme Wiggins (Doug), Caleb Summerford (Paige), Luke Summerford; great-grandchildren, Blake and Ryleigh Summerford; Wes and Walker Wiggins; and Audrey and Rhodes Summerford; several nieces and nephews; and too many friends to list them all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Summerford, Ellie Wayne Summerford, Dewayne Burlee Summerford, and Doyle Clevus Summerford. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 3:00 pm, with Minister Debra Lay officiating. This will be a private family service to follow Covid recommendations. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville. Please follow current Covid recommendations on social distancing and occupancy within the chapel while on the premises.
