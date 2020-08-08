SMITHVILLE -- Eulon A. Summerford, 90, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on 3:00 PM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville. Visitation will be on Monday from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at at the funeral home in Smithville. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Gardens.

