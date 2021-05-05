Nettie Louise Tarver Summerford, 80, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her granddaughters residence in Aberdeen. Most widely known as Mama Louise, she was born on March 2, 1941 in Wagarville, AL to George Benton and Nettie Mary Lane Tarver. She was the widow of Otis Summerford whom she married on March 3, 1960. Louise was a member of Apostolic Truth Tabernacle and she was a great example of a Christian lady that dedicated herself to God and his service. For many years she kept children in her home and loved them as if they were her own. A friend to all, she devoted herself to her family and friends. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Petty and Bro. Richard Petty officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Parish of Nettleton and Anita Hardin (Hardy) of Twin, AL; one sister, Helen Sanderson of Saraland, AL; grandchildren, Candy Ott (Duane) of Aberdeen, Dianna Hawkins of Smithville, and Jeffrey Sullivan (Jennifer) of Starkville; great grandchildren, Will Canterburry (Jessica), Emmie Hawkins, Stormie Hawkins, Hannah Claire and Jenna Sullivan, and Jackson and Ellie Anna Sullivan; great great grandchildren, Hadley Canterburry, Paisley Dodds, and Chate Wiginton; a host of nieces and nephews; special little friend, Jack Rooks; and other special friends, Carol Fulton, Kay Petty, Shirley Brown, and Belinda Angelis. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, James Tarver; grandson, Jamie Sullivan; and nephews, Tony and Steve Sanderson. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dozier, Scott Seales, Jon Rooks, Tyler Ligon, Tristan Ligon, and Aaron Petty. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Earp, Hayden Dozier, Parker Rooks, Luke Leech, Donald "Duck" Ferguson, Avery Strevel, Dr. Jaime Ungo, and Dr. Teresa Stanford. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
