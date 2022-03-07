Nelda Sue Summerford, 77, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 13, 1945 to the late George T. Mitchell Gray and the late Gladys Laverne FranksVess in Fulton. She enjoyed working with her flowers, and in her beauty shop, where she worked for 40 years before her retirement. Sue's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her little dog, Chewy. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro David Aultman officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday March 8 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Matt Upton of Fulton, grandchildren; Natalie Upton, Alan (Candace) Hisaw, and Lacy Upton, and great-grandchildren; Addie and Ella Hisaw. She was preceded in death by her parents, George T. Mitchell Gray, and Gladys Lavern Vess, and a sister, Dorothy Bleckler. Pallbearers will be Hayden Hankins, Terry Johnson, Collin Ozbirn, Gary Coleman, Tommy Coleman, and Scotty Coleman. The family would like to thank all of the special caregivers that were there for Sue through her illness, Jammie Hankins, Kimberly Ozbirn and her family, and Brenda Kyle. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
