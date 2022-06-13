Martha Juan Stokes Summers departed this life for her life in eternity from her residence in Belden on Sunday, June 12, 2022 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was 84. Martha was born in Belden on May 15, 1938 to the late Lester Juan Stokes and Alva Herring Stokes. She lived her entire life in the Belden area graduating from Belden High School as Valedictorian in 1956. She married Trenton Earl Summers on June 7, 1959 at the Belden United Methodist Church, a marriage of 62 years. Martha was a lifelong member of the Belden United Methodist Church where she was always active with the youth and enjoyed singing the old hymns of the Church. Industrious and always doing purposeful work, Martha spent 45 years as a loyal and faithful employee of Central Service Association and was the "go to" lady for all that dealt with CSA for many years. She loved the outdoors especially her yard, flower beds and was a master promoter of her annual caladiums. Martha loved to read and cross stitch. Completely family oriented, she was a perfect wife, mother and grandmother to her beloved family. A quiet moving force, Martha loved old traditions such as lunch at MeMaw's every Sunday after Church, a tradition her daughter still carries on. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Private burial will follow in the Old Union Cemetery near Belden. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today only at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be permanently archived thereafter. Mrs. Summers is survived by her husband, Trent Summers; her daughters, Lisa Summers Gilland (James) of Belden and Jennifer Summers Kyle (Tim) of Blue Springs. Her grandson, Chris Gilland (Jenny) of the Unity Community; her great grandchildren, Kayleb Gilliand and Skyler Gilland. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Alva Stokes; her sister, Mary Ann Stokes, her grandson, Justin Gilland. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 1900 Dunbarton Dr., Suite 1, Jackson, Ms. 39216.
