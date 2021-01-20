Leslie Edward Sumner, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home in New Albany surrounded by his family. Les was born August 9, 1929 in Vardaman, MS to Marshall Leon and Vera Lorene (Vanlandingham) Sumner. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. After graduating from Houston High School Class of 1949, Les married his high school sweetheart, Martha Ann Johnson, on November 13 of the same year. They were happily married for 65 years. A Korean War veteran, Sumner served as a medic in a MASH unit until his discharge and remained in the Army Reserve until 1960. After active duty, he received his B.S. in Industrial Management from Mississippi State University and began his career at McDonald Douglas Aircraft where he aided in the design of the F4 fighter pilot. He was later recruited by Futorian Manufacturing, where he worked for 28 years, retiring as the Executive Vice president of Mohasco Corporation. During his successful career, Les played a major role in the company's becoming a dominant force in the upholstered furniture industry and was involved in many industry associations, serving as Chairman of the Board of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, member of the National Wholesale Furniture Association, National Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Northeast Mississippi Community Relations Association. Les was an active and beloved member of First United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of the finance committee as well as the Staff/Parish Relations Committee. He served as Rotary Club President and participated in many civic activities. One of his favorite projects was leading a community effort to finance and build the New Albany High School Baseball/Softball training complex currently known as "The Bull Pen". After his retirement from Mohasco, Les and his wife enjoyed their time traveling in their motorhome and being members of the Good Sam camping club. He also enjoyed golfing, loved the outdoors, was a hobby farmer and an avid Mississippi State fan and supporter, attending many football games. Leslie was preceded in death by his father, mother and wife. He is survived by his daughters Marsha Kay Sumner of Nashville, TN and Nannette Sumner Ballard (Robert) of New Albany, a son, Leslie Edward Sumner, Jr. (Sandra) of New Albany, grandchildren Laura Elizabeth Sumner Roberts (Casey), Lesley Anne Sumner Weaver (Corey), Rosemary Dawn Sumner, Emily Christine Sumner, Jackson Ford Ballard (Alison), Marshall Reagan Ballard (Brittany), Andrew Sumner Ballard, and seven great grandchildren. For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.