Mary Ann Wilkins Sumrall, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Mary Ann was born on January 2, 1932 in Columbus, Mississippi to Earl and Laudice Shores Wilkins. As a child, she and her family moved to Ruleville, Mississippi area where she attended school there. She married Delbert Sumrall and raised her children in the Delta. Later, moving to Amory, she resided until her death. A homemaker, she enjoyed reading and watching television but her greatest joy was the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Debe Blount (Bill) of Amory and Pamela Dale (Steve) of Vancouver, WA; one sister, Peggy Love of Florence, AL; 5 grandchildren, Ben Wright (Leigh Ann), Justin Wright (Claire), Bryan Sumrall, Jessie Sumrall, Katy Alicea (Tony); and 5 great grandchildren, Garrett Parham, Tripp Horne, Emma Wright, Paxton Wright, Eva Frances Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Keith Sumrall; and granddaughter, Emily Wright Horne. Pallbearers will be Ben Wright, Justin Wright, John Lay, Paxton Wright, Trip Horne, and Frank Peeler. Visitation will be on Monday from 12 noon until the service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
