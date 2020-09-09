William Tommy Surratt, 73, passed away on Sunday, September 06, 2020 at his home. He was a truck driver and had worked at Food Institution, Tupelo Coffee, Jesco and C. S. Poole. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army and served during Vietnam and he was a member of United Church of God in Fulton. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Gary Beam officiating. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis Hughes Surratt of Saltillo; daughters, Tammy Chase (Tim) of Tupelo, Tonyia Strickland (Billy) of Booneville and Daneita Hayes (Terry) of Corinth; brothers, Alec Surratt (Donna) of TX and Bobby Joe Surratt of Saltillo; (10) grandchildren, Christopher Vasquez (Jenna Rose), Chandler Vasquez, Christian Vasquez, Clay South, Kyle South (Marcella), Kayla South, Cory Edge, Kaylee Dixon, Crissa Cruse and Cody Cruse; great-grandchildren, Peyton South, Raylea Hearn Gavin Freeman, Aven Hearn, Braxton Edge and Paris James (due in Dec) and host of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cebron and Vivian James Surratt; son, Tracy Surratt; mother of his children, Betty Stanford. Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
