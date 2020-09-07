SALTILLO -- William Tommy Surratt, 73, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday noon until service time at Waters Funeral Home.

