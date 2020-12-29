The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother, Druecellia Holland Sutherland, on Monday, December 28, 2020. Drue passed away at the Sanctuary Hospice House surrounded by her family. She was 69. A celebration of life service will be held at 5:30 PM today (Wednesday, December 30, 2020) with a visitation from 2 PM - 5 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Please wear a mask and observe the CDC guidelines regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 5:30 PM and archived at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Drue was born on January 31, 1951 to WA (Bud) Holland and Helen Smith of Thrasher. She graduated from Thrasher High School in 1969. She then attended North East Mississippi Community College for two years and went on to receive a masters and specialist degree from Mississippi State University. Drue began her career as a 2nd grade teacher at Thrasher Elementary where she taught for four years. She then went on to work for the Mississippi Department of Education in the area of special education. In the summer of 1981, she became the director of McDougal center in Tupelo, MS. In 1996, she became the executive director of Region III Mental Health where she retired in the summer of 2004. After retirement, Drue still had a passion for education and became a consultant for JBHM Education Firm from 2005-2010. Drue made a profession of faith as a young child at Thrasher Baptist Church. Throughout her life her love for the Lord was evident through her involvement in church and love for others. Drue and John were charter members of The Orchard Church in Tupelo, MS where she was on the leadership team and volunteered in many roles throughout the church. Her biggest passion in the church was being a part of the reading program Summer S.A.L.T. She married the love of her life, John Sutherland, on November 4, 1978. Her most treasured role in life was being a mother to Holly Sutherland Allgood and then later becoming "Druby" to her two grandsons, Mills and Sully Allgood. Her love for her family ran deep and was evident by the smile on her face when spending time with them. Drue was happiest when she was doing something to help someone else; she had a true servant's heart. Drue is survived by her husband, John Sutherland; her daughter, Holly Allgood (Dallas); two grandsons, Mills and Sully Allgood; step-daughter Kimberly Palmer (Blake) of Little Rock and their son Jonathon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Doug Holland; and her in-laws, Loys and Pauline Sutherland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the North MS Autism Center, 146 S Thomas St, Tupelo, MS 38801, or The Orchard Church, c/o Summer S.A.L.T., 1379 North Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
