John Bernard Sutter, 86, passed away December 7, 2020 at his home. John attended St. Anthony Parochial School for 8 years and graduated Yoe High School in Cameron , TX in 1952. He served in the Air Force for 4 years. He worked in construction for the next 15 years and married Reba Jaggers in 1969. He worked as a crane operator and truck driver for B & B Concrete from 1973-1999. He was a faithful member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. He enjoyed working outside in the garden and mowing the grass. He was a huge supporter of Students for Life, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Shriners, The American Legion, and MS Trooper Association. He loved to watch Sarah play soccer and Jonathan play baseball and was also an avid Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers fan. John is survived by his wife, Reba Sutter; his daughter, Laura Whitt(Scott); his grandchildren, Sarah and Jonathan Whitt; and his sister, Katherine Cox. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Bertha Sutter; brother, Wilbert Sutter(Beverly); sister, Magdalen "Mickie" Lang(Orlo); brother, Edward Sutter(Joey) and a brother-in-law, Jack Cox. Services will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Reverend Timothy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Pete Fava, Albert Kotrola, Dale Garner, Tim Roberts, Kippy Kemp, and Steve Knight. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10th, 12PM until service time.
