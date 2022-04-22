Bro. Ronnie Sutton, age 81, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born August 6, 1940 to Arthur and Esaline Beshears Sutton. Bro. Ronnie was a member and pastor of Watchman Baptist Church. He was instrumental in spreading the gospel for sixty-one years. Bro. Ronnie enjoyed preaching, spending time with his grandchildren and fishing. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 25, 2022 at Watchman Baptist Church with Bro. Curtman officiating; burial will follow in the Voyles Family Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Sue Sutton; three sons, Ronnie D. Sutton (Rebecca), Wade Sutton and Brian Sutton (Michelle); one sister, Martha Sue Langlois; his twin brother, Donnie Sutton (Jean); seven grandchildren, Jeremy Sutton (Rebecca), Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Amber Gray (Mark), Caroline Sutton, Erin Washington (D.J.) and four great-grandchildren, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton and Easton Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sutton, Seth Sutton, West Sutton, Braxton Sutton, Kaden Washington and Mark Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Erin Washington, Keegan Washington, Cayson Sutton, Easton Sutton, Amber Gray, Caroline Sutton and Rebecca Sutton. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
