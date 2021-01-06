Christine L. Sutton, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 05, 2021, at The Windsor Nursing Center in Columbus, Mississippi. Services will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery, Hamilton, MS.

