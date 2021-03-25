John Allen Sutton, Jr., age 73, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Brandon, MS. He was born February 12, 1948 to John Allen Sutton, Sr and Laura Wayne Smithson Sutton. He was a life long resident of Monroe County and a graduate of Hamilton High School. He worked at the garment plants of Hamilton early in life, and retired from Conoco Chemical /Vista Chemical in Aberdeen. Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in Sullivan Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Sutton Money of Brandon, MS and Tammy Ryals (Stacy) of Hamilton, MS; one brother, Charles Sutton of Hamilton, MS; three sisters, Betty Faye Sutton Owens of Hamilton, MS, Mildred Murff (Doug) of Lackey, MS, and Nancy Seely (Huey) of Hamilton, MS; three grandchildren, Justin Phillip Money, Stacy Lynn Ryals, and Kaleigh Elise Money. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Ann Griffith Sutton; two brothers, Randy Gerald Sutton and Thomas Wayne Sutton; one sister, Hilda Ann Sutton Smith. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Flowers and gifts will be accepted or memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com. Due to the safety of family and friends, we ask that everyone practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
