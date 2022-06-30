Phyllis Ann Clements Swan, 70, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. She was born September 4, 1951 in Amory to the late Charles Henry and Nadine Howell Clements. Phyllis was a graduate of Amory High School, Class of 1969 and she also graduated from MUW with a degree in nursing. Phyllis worked at Alexander Home Health and retired from Gilmore Memorial Hospital with nearly 30 years of service. She enjoyed reading, making jewelry, camping and traveling. Phyllis was a member of First Baptist Church in Amory. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Swan; son, Philip Swan (Kati), Amory; brother, David Clements (Gina), Woodlawn, VA; grandchildren, Maddie and Sadie Swan, Ty and Charlea Kate McCollum. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Pat Cornett, Charlene Lehts and Sandra Clements. A private family service will be held later. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
