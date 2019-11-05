Roger Earl Swan, 63, went to be with his heavenly father on November 5, 2019, after a long illness. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family. Services will be at 11:00am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Fred Hartley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors include his wife of 33 years-Cheryl Swan; children-Wesley Swan (Brandi), Sherry Brandon (Stan), Brandon Swan, Jayna Swan and Karsley Swan; mother-Vertie Swan; brother-Dan Swan (Karen) and sister-Nina Swan; grandchildren-Evan and Lauren Brandon, Baylor and Saylor Fallin. Preceded in death by: father-Buell Swan; son-Ethen Carr. Pallbearers: Michael Williams, Baylor Fallin, Jamie Fleming, Adam Rolland, Adam Smith, Bob Robinson, David Fillhart, Harold Myers and J.R. Myers. Visitation: 5-8pm Wednesday, Novbember 6, 2019 and 10am until service time Thursday, November 7, 2019.
